All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|29
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|44
|33
|.571
|3½
|Philadelphia
|40
|37
|.519
|7½
|Miami
|34
|40
|.459
|12
|Washington
|29
|49
|.372
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|34
|.564
|_
|St. Louis
|43
|35
|.551
|1
|Pittsburgh
|31
|45
|.408
|12
|Chicago
|31
|46
|.403
|12½
|Cincinnati
|26
|49
|.347
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|San Diego
|46
|32
|.590
|2½
|San Francisco
|40
|34
|.541
|6½
|Arizona
|34
|42
|.447
|13½
|Colorado
|33
|43
|.434
|14½
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Tetreault 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-1), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Keuchel 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
