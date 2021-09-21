All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7870.527_
Philadelphia7674.5073
New York7377.4876
Miami6487.42415½
Washington6289.41117½

Central Division

WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9159.607_
St. Louis8069.53710½
Cincinnati7874.51314
Chicago6783.44724
Pittsburgh5794.37734½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9753.647_
z-Los Angeles9654.6401
San Diego7673.51020½
Colorado7079.47026½
Arizona48102.32049

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-10) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

