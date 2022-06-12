All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|22
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|33
|27
|.550
|5½
|Philadelphia
|30
|29
|.508
|8
|Miami
|27
|30
|.474
|10
|Washington
|23
|38
|.377
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|Milwaukee
|33
|28
|.541
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|33
|.421
|8½
|Chicago
|23
|35
|.397
|10
|Cincinnati
|20
|39
|.339
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|22
|.627
|_
|San Diego
|37
|23
|.617
|½
|San Francisco
|32
|26
|.552
|4½
|Arizona
|28
|33
|.459
|10
|Colorado
|26
|34
|.433
|11½
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 0
Washington 8, Milwaukee 6
San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings, 1st game
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Colorado 6, San Diego 2, 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
