All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3922.639_
Atlanta3327.550
Philadelphia3029.5088
Miami2730.47410
Washington2338.37716

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis3426.567_
Milwaukee3328.541
Pittsburgh2433.421
Chicago2335.39710
Cincinnati2039.33913½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3722.627_
San Diego3723.617½
San Francisco3226.552
Arizona2833.45910
Colorado2634.43311½

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 10, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 0

Washington 8, Milwaukee 6

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings, 1st game

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Colorado 6, San Diego 2, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-3) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you