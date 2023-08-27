All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|44
|.656
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|58
|.550
|13½
|Miami
|65
|65
|.500
|20
|Washington
|61
|69
|.469
|24
|New York
|59
|71
|.454
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|72
|57
|.558
|_
|Chicago
|68
|61
|.527
|4
|Cincinnati
|68
|63
|.519
|5
|Pittsburgh
|58
|72
|.446
|14½
|St. Louis
|56
|74
|.431
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|79
|49
|.617
|_
|Arizona
|68
|62
|.523
|12
|San Francisco
|66
|63
|.512
|13½
|San Diego
|61
|69
|.469
|19
|Colorado
|48
|81
|.372
|31½
Saturday's Games
Washington 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3
Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4
Baltimore 5, Colorado 4
Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6
Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
