All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8444.656_
Philadelphia7158.55013½
Miami6565.50020
Washington6169.46924
New York5971.45426

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7257.558_
Chicago6861.5274
Cincinnati6863.5195
Pittsburgh5872.44614½
St. Louis5674.43116½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7949.617_
Arizona6862.52312
San Francisco6663.51213½
San Diego6169.46919
Colorado4881.37231½

Saturday's Games

Washington 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-10) at Philadelphia (Walker 13-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at Toronto (Gausman 9-8), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 10-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-9), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 7-13) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 10-4) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at San Francisco (Harrison 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 14-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

