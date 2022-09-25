All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|96
|57
|.627
|_
|z-Atlanta
|94
|58
|.618
|1½
|Philadelphia
|83
|68
|.550
|12
|Miami
|63
|89
|.414
|32½
|Washington
|52
|99
|.344
|43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|89
|64
|.582
|_
|Milwaukee
|82
|70
|.539
|6½
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|22½
|Cincinnati
|59
|93
|.388
|29½
|Pittsburgh
|56
|96
|.368
|32½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|105
|47
|.691
|_
|San Diego
|84
|68
|.553
|21
|San Francisco
|74
|78
|.487
|31
|Arizona
|71
|82
|.464
|34½
|Colorado
|65
|87
|.428
|40
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday's Games
Miami 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
Saturday's Games
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 2-6) at Miami (Cabrera 6-3), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 9-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-6) at Arizona (Jameson 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 11-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.