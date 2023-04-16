All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|12
|4
|.750
|_
|New York
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Miami
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|Washington
|5
|11
|.313
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Chicago
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|St. Louis
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|.400
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|San Diego
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|Colorado
|5
|10
|.333
|3½
Saturday's Games
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 2
Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2
Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3
Cleveland 6, Washington 4
San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 9, Colorado 2
Sunday's Games
Arizona 5, Miami 0
Washington 7, Cleveland 6
Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4
Philadelphia 14, Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Beeks 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
