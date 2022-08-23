All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|46
|.632
|_
|Atlanta
|77
|48
|.616
|2
|Philadelphia
|68
|55
|.553
|10
|Miami
|53
|69
|.434
|24½
|Washington
|41
|82
|.333
|37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|71
|52
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|65
|56
|.537
|5
|Chicago
|53
|70
|.431
|18
|Cincinnati
|48
|73
|.397
|22
|Pittsburgh
|47
|76
|.382
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|37
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|68
|56
|.548
|17½
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|23½
|Arizona
|56
|66
|.459
|28½
|Colorado
|54
|70
|.435
|31½
Monday's Games
Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 3, Oakland 0
Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 7, Texas 6
St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
Arizona 7, Kansas City 3
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 3:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (Farrell 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
