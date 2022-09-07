All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|New York
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|61
|.548
|10½
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|29
|Washington
|48
|88
|.353
|37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|80
|56
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|71
|64
|.526
|8½
|Chicago
|57
|78
|.422
|22½
|Cincinnati
|53
|80
|.398
|25½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|84
|.373
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|93
|42
|.689
|_
|San Diego
|75
|62
|.547
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|69
|.485
|27½
|Arizona
|65
|70
|.481
|28
|Colorado
|58
|79
|.423
|36
Monday's Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
