East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|36
|24
|.600
|_
|Miami
|34
|28
|.548
|3
|New York
|30
|31
|.492
|6½
|Philadelphia
|29
|32
|.475
|7½
|Washington
|25
|35
|.417
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|28
|.541
|_
|Pittsburgh
|32
|28
|.533
|½
|Cincinnati
|28
|33
|.459
|5
|Chicago
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|St. Louis
|25
|37
|.403
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|36
|25
|.590
|_
|Los Angeles
|35
|26
|.574
|1
|San Francisco
|30
|30
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|28
|33
|.459
|8
|Colorado
|26
|36
|.419
|10½
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0
Miami 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4
Arizona 10, Washington 5
Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Texas 6, St. Louis 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 10, Colorado 4
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Atlanta (Strider 6-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
