All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|Miami
|47
|34
|.580
|6½
|Philadelphia
|42
|37
|.532
|10½
|New York
|36
|44
|.450
|17
|Washington
|32
|48
|.400
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|43
|38
|.531
|_
|Milwaukee
|42
|38
|.525
|½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|42
|.475
|4½
|Chicago
|37
|41
|.474
|4½
|St. Louis
|33
|46
|.418
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|48
|33
|.593
|_
|San Francisco
|45
|35
|.563
|2½
|Los Angeles
|44
|35
|.557
|3
|San Diego
|37
|44
|.457
|11
|Colorado
|32
|50
|.390
|16½
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0
Washington 4, Seattle 1
Toronto 6, San Francisco 1
Miami 6, Boston 2
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Houston 10, St. Louis 7
Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Hoeing 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.