All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5327.663_
Miami4734.580
Philadelphia4237.53210½
New York3644.45017
Washington3248.40021

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4338.531_
Milwaukee4238.525½
Pittsburgh3842.475
Chicago3741.474
St. Louis3346.4189

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4833.593_
San Francisco4535.563
Los Angeles4435.5573
San Diego3744.45711
Colorado3250.39016½

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 4

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 8-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-6), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 5-6) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hoeing 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 1-11), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-2), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

