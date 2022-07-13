All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5534.618_
Atlanta5337.589
Philadelphia4642.523
Miami4145.47712½
Washington3059.33725

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4940.551_
St. Louis4842.533
Pittsburgh3850.43210½
Chicago3453.39114
Cincinnati3354.37915

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5630.651_
San Diego5039.562
San Francisco4542.51711½
Colorado3949.44318
Arizona3950.43818½

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

