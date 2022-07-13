All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|34
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|53
|37
|.589
|2½
|Philadelphia
|46
|42
|.523
|8½
|Miami
|41
|45
|.477
|12½
|Washington
|30
|59
|.337
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|40
|.551
|_
|St. Louis
|48
|42
|.533
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|50
|.432
|10½
|Chicago
|34
|53
|.391
|14
|Cincinnati
|33
|54
|.379
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|.651
|_
|San Diego
|50
|39
|.562
|7½
|San Francisco
|45
|42
|.517
|11½
|Colorado
|39
|49
|.443
|18
|Arizona
|39
|50
|.438
|18½
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3
Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 3
San Francisco 13, Arizona 0
Seattle at Washington, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
