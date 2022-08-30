All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|Atlanta
|79
|50
|.612
|3
|Philadelphia
|72
|57
|.558
|10
|Miami
|55
|73
|.430
|26½
|Washington
|43
|85
|.336
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|75
|54
|.581
|_
|Milwaukee
|68
|59
|.535
|6
|Chicago
|55
|74
|.426
|20
|Cincinnati
|50
|77
|.394
|24
|Pittsburgh
|48
|80
|.375
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|89
|38
|.701
|_
|San Diego
|70
|59
|.543
|20
|San Francisco
|61
|65
|.484
|27½
|Arizona
|60
|67
|.472
|29
|Colorado
|55
|74
|.426
|35
Sunday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7
Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
Monday's Games
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
