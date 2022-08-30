All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8247.636_
Atlanta7950.6123
Philadelphia7257.55810
Miami5573.43026½
Washington4385.33638½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7554.581_
Milwaukee6859.5356
Chicago5574.42620
Cincinnati5077.39424
Pittsburgh4880.37526½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8938.701_
San Diego7059.54320
San Francisco6165.48427½
Arizona6067.47229
Colorado5574.42635

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Monday's Games

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

