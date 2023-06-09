All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3824.613_
Miami3528.556
Philadelphia3032.4848
New York3033.476
Washington2536.41012½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3429.540_
Pittsburgh3229.5251
Cincinnati2934.4605
Chicago2636.419
St. Louis2637.4138

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona3725.597_
Los Angeles3627.571
San Francisco3230.5165
San Diego2933.4688
Colorado2638.40612

Wednesday's Games

Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 10, Seattle 3

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Arizona 6, Washington 2

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5

St. Louis 1, Texas 0

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Hill 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Moll 0-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 3-3) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-7), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 4-4) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 6-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 7:35 p.m.

