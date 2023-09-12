All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|95
|50
|.655
|_
|Philadelphia
|79
|66
|.545
|16
|Miami
|74
|71
|.510
|21
|New York
|66
|78
|.458
|28½
|Washington
|65
|80
|.448
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|63
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|78
|67
|.538
|3½
|Cincinnati
|75
|71
|.514
|7
|Pittsburgh
|67
|78
|.462
|14½
|St. Louis
|64
|81
|.441
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|56
|.608
|_
|Arizona
|76
|70
|.521
|12½
|San Francisco
|74
|70
|.514
|13½
|San Diego
|68
|77
|.469
|20
|Colorado
|51
|92
|.357
|36
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday's Games
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 12, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Rutledge 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
