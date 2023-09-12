All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Atlanta9550.655_
Philadelphia7966.54516
Miami7471.51021
New York6678.45828½
Washington6580.44830

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8163.563_
Chicago7867.538
Cincinnati7571.5147
Pittsburgh6778.46214½
St. Louis6481.44117½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8756.608_
Arizona7670.52112½
San Francisco7470.51413½
San Diego6877.46920
Colorado5192.35736

z-clinched playoff berth

Monday's Games

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Rutledge 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-1), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

