East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6334.649_
Philadelphia5246.53111½
Miami5347.53011½
New York4652.46917½
Washington4058.40823½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5544.556_
Cincinnati5446.540
Chicago4751.480
St. Louis4455.44411
Pittsburgh4355.43911½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5740.588_
Arizona5445.5454
San Francisco5445.5454
San Diego4851.48510
Colorado3959.39818½

Saturday's Games

Colorado 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Texas 3

San Diego 14, Detroit 3

Cleveland 1, Philadelphia 0

Washington 10, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 8, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Stripling 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 10-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 6-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-7) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Darvish 7-6), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Arizona (Nelson 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

