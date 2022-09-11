All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8852.629_
Atlanta8752.626½
Philadelphia7762.55410½
Miami5781.41330
Washington4991.35039

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8358.589_
Milwaukee7466.529
Chicago5881.41724
Cincinnati5681.40925
Pittsburgh5188.36731

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9543.688_
San Diego7763.55019
San Francisco6673.47529½
Arizona6573.47130
Colorado6179.43635

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-10), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 14-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-4) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

