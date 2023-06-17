All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4426.629_
Miami3931.5575
Philadelphia3634.5148
New York3336.47810½
Washington2741.39716

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3534.507_
Cincinnati3535.500½
Pittsburgh3434.500½
Chicago3237.4643
St. Louis2743.386

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4228.600_
Los Angeles3931.5573
San Francisco3732.536
San Diego3336.478
Colorado2943.40314

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Colorado 1

Miami 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

