All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|44
|26
|.629
|_
|Miami
|39
|31
|.557
|5
|Philadelphia
|36
|34
|.514
|8
|New York
|33
|36
|.478
|10½
|Washington
|27
|41
|.397
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|35
|34
|.507
|_
|Cincinnati
|35
|35
|.500
|½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|34
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|32
|37
|.464
|3
|St. Louis
|27
|43
|.386
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|42
|28
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|39
|31
|.557
|3
|San Francisco
|37
|32
|.536
|4½
|San Diego
|33
|36
|.478
|8½
|Colorado
|29
|43
|.403
|14
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4
Atlanta 8, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8, Colorado 1
Miami 6, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Houston 1
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1
Arizona 5, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.