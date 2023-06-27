All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5127.654_
Miami4534.570
Philadelphia4037.51910½
New York3543.44916
Washington3048.38521

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4137.526_
Cincinnati4138.519½
Chicago3739.4873
Pittsburgh3542.455
St. Louis3245.416

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4732.595_
San Francisco4434.564
Los Angeles4334.5583
San Diego3741.474
Colorado3149.38816½

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Miami 2, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

Washington 8, San Diego 3

Houston 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 3-0) at Baltimore (Wells 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Hill 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Walker 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-6) at Boston (Whitlock 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at Atlanta (Elder 5-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 4-7), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-4) at Colorado (Seabold 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

