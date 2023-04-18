All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta134.765_
New York116.6472
Miami98.5294
Philadelphia610.375
Washington511.313

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee125.706_
Chicago96.6002
Pittsburgh107.5882
Cincinnati79.438
St. Louis710.4125

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona107.588_
Los Angeles89.4712
San Diego810.444
San Francisco510.3334
Colorado512.2945

Monday's Games

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, St. Louis 3

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 0

Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

