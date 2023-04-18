All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|13
|4
|.765
|_
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|10
|.375
|6½
|Washington
|5
|11
|.313
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|12
|5
|.706
|_
|Chicago
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Pittsburgh
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|St. Louis
|7
|10
|.412
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|San Diego
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|San Francisco
|5
|10
|.333
|4
|Colorado
|5
|12
|.294
|5
Monday's Games
Miami 4, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 8, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 6, St. Louis 3
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
Atlanta 2, San Diego 0
Milwaukee 7, Seattle 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets 8, L.A. Dodgers 6
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Cincinnati (Stoudt 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 0-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.