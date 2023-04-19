All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|4
|.778
|_
|New York
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|Philadelphia
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Washington
|5
|12
|.294
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|Chicago
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Pittsburgh
|11
|7
|.611
|2
|St. Louis
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Cincinnati
|7
|11
|.389
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|San Diego
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|San Francisco
|6
|11
|.353
|4
|Colorado
|5
|13
|.278
|5½
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game
Arizona 8, St. Louis 7
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3
Atlanta 8, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 14, Arizona 5
Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
