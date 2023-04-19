All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta144.778_
New York117.6113
Miami109.526
Philadelphia811.421
Washington512.294

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee135.722_
Chicago106.6252
Pittsburgh117.6112
St. Louis811.421
Cincinnati711.3896

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona118.579_
Los Angeles99.500
San Diego811.4213
San Francisco611.3534
Colorado513.278

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Cincinnati 0

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Philadelphia 0, 2nd game

Arizona 8, St. Louis 7

Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 3

Atlanta 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 6, Seattle 5, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 14, Arizona 5

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 2-0) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

