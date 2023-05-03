All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2010.667_
New York1613.552
Miami1614.5334
Philadelphia1515.5005
Washington1118.379

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2010.667_
Milwaukee1811.621
Chicago1514.517
Cincinnati1217.414
St. Louis1020.33310

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1713.567_
Arizona1614.5331
San Diego1614.5331
San Francisco1217.414
Colorado1020.3337

Monday's Games

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you