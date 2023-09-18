All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Atlanta9654.640_
Philadelphia8268.54714
Miami7873.51718½
New York7080.46726
Washington6685.43730½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8466.560_
Cincinnati7973.5206
Chicago7872.5206
Pittsburgh7080.46714
St. Louis6783.44717

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles9157.615_
Arizona7972.52313½
San Francisco7674.50716
San Diego7278.48020
Colorado5693.37635½

x-clinched division

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4

Miami 16, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 11, Colorado 10

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (Cruz 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Megill 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

