East Division

WLPctGB
New York4726.644_
Atlanta4231.5755
Philadelphia3835.5219
Miami3238.45713½
Washington2648.35121½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4133.554_
St. Louis4133.554_
Pittsburgh2942.40810½
Chicago2745.37513
Cincinnati2447.33815½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles4426.629_
San Diego4529.6081
San Francisco3932.549
Arizona3241.43813½
Colorado3141.43114

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Toronto 4

San Francisco 9, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

