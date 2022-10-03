All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Atlanta10060.625_
z-New York9861.616
Philadelphia8673.54113½
Miami6892.42532
Washington55104.34644½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9267.579_
Milwaukee8475.5288
Chicago7387.45619½
Cincinnati6199.38131½
Pittsburgh6099.37732

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles11049.692_
y-San Diego8772.54723
San Francisco8079.50330
Arizona7386.45937
Colorado6693.41544

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday's Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

