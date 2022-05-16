All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Philadelphia
|17
|18
|.486
|5½
|Miami
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Atlanta
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Washington
|12
|25
|.324
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|St. Louis
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Pittsburgh
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|Chicago
|14
|20
|.412
|8
|Cincinnati
|9
|26
|.257
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|San Francisco
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Arizona
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Colorado
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
Sunday's Games
San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Houston 8, Washington 0
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 7, Miami 3
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6
Monday's Games
Miami 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona (Gilbert 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.