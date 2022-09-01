All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8348.634_
Atlanta8051.6113
Philadelphia7358.55710
Miami5575.42327½
Washington4486.33838½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis7655.580_
Milwaukee6960.5356
Chicago5675.42720
Cincinnati5178.39524
Pittsburgh4981.37726½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9039.698_
San Diego7359.55318½
Arizona6168.47329
San Francisco6168.47329
Colorado5675.42735

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2

Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 2

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings

Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-6), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you