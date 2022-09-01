All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|48
|.634
|_
|Atlanta
|80
|51
|.611
|3
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|10
|Miami
|55
|75
|.423
|27½
|Washington
|44
|86
|.338
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Milwaukee
|69
|60
|.535
|6
|Chicago
|56
|75
|.427
|20
|Cincinnati
|51
|78
|.395
|24
|Pittsburgh
|49
|81
|.377
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|39
|.698
|_
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18½
|Arizona
|61
|68
|.473
|29
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|29
|Colorado
|56
|75
|.427
|35
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2
Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 4, San Francisco 3
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 2
Washington 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings
Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2
Thursday's Games
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (Espino 0-6), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
