All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|Miami
|12
|12
|.500
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Philadelphia
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Washington
|9
|18
|.333
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|St. Louis
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|8
|Cincinnati
|3
|22
|.120
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Colorado
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|San Francisco
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
Arizona 8, Miami 7
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
