All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|49
|.655
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|64
|.549
|15
|Miami
|74
|69
|.517
|19½
|New York
|64
|77
|.454
|28½
|Washington
|64
|78
|.451
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|62
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|76
|67
|.531
|4
|Cincinnati
|74
|71
|.510
|7
|Pittsburgh
|66
|77
|.462
|14
|St. Louis
|63
|80
|.441
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|55
|.610
|_
|Arizona
|75
|68
|.524
|12
|San Francisco
|72
|70
|.507
|14½
|San Diego
|67
|76
|.469
|20
|Colorado
|51
|90
|.362
|35
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Philadelphia 8, Miami 4
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 7, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 9, Colorado 1
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-13) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 9-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
