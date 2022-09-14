All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|89
|54
|.622
|_
|Atlanta
|88
|54
|.620
|½
|Philadelphia
|79
|62
|.560
|9
|Miami
|58
|84
|.408
|30½
|Washington
|49
|93
|.345
|39½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|83
|59
|.585
|_
|Milwaukee
|76
|66
|.535
|7
|Chicago
|60
|82
|.423
|23
|Cincinnati
|56
|86
|.394
|27
|Pittsburgh
|55
|88
|.385
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|43
|.695
|_
|San Diego
|78
|64
|.549
|20½
|San Francisco
|68
|74
|.479
|30½
|Arizona
|66
|75
|.468
|32
|Colorado
|61
|81
|.430
|37½
x-clinched division
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Baltimore 4, Washington 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
