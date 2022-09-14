All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8954.622_
Atlanta8854.620½
Philadelphia7962.5609
Miami5884.40830½
Washington4993.34539½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8359.585_
Milwaukee7666.5357
Chicago6082.42323
Cincinnati5686.39427
Pittsburgh5588.38528½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles9843.695_
San Diego7864.54920½
San Francisco6874.47930½
Arizona6675.46832
Colorado6181.43037½

x-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 4, Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 0

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-9) at Miami (López 8-10), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 14-6), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 11-11), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

