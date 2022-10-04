All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Atlanta10160.627_
y-New York9961.619
y-Philadelphia8773.54413½
Miami6893.42233
Washington55105.34445½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9268.575_
Milwaukee8575.5317
Chicago7388.45319½
Cincinnati6299.38530½
Pittsburgh6199.38131

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles11050.688_
y-San Diego8872.55022
San Francisco8080.50030
Arizona7387.45637
Colorado6793.41943

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

Monday's Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Miami (Hernandez 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3), 4:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you