Through Saturday, July 23, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Alcantara, Mia
|9
|4
|138.1
|92
|33
|123
|1.76
|Gonsolin, LAD
|11
|0
|93.2
|55
|24
|86
|2.02
|Burnes, Mil
|7
|4
|118.2
|79
|31
|149
|2.20
|Musgrove, SD
|8
|2
|104.0
|78
|23
|102
|2.42
|Mikolas, StL
|7
|7
|120.1
|92
|23
|92
|2.54
|Fried, Atl
|10
|3
|119.1
|105
|22
|109
|2.64
|Webb, SF
|9
|3
|123.2
|107
|32
|103
|2.77
|Anderson, LAD
|10
|1
|103.1
|86
|19
|87
|2.79
|Urías, LAD
|8
|6
|96.2
|77
|22
|94
|2.89
|Wheeler, Phi
|8
|5
|99.2
|86
|22
|108
|2.89
|Rodón, SF
|8
|5
|110.0
|88
|37
|138
|2.95
|Wright, Atl
|11
|4
|110.0
|93
|34
|107
|2.95
|Nola, Phi
|6
|7
|126.2
|99
|16
|137
|3.13
|López, Mia
|6
|5
|109.0
|84
|35
|107
|3.14
|Kelly, Ari
|9
|5
|110.1
|97
|36
|89
|3.26
|Darvish, SD
|9
|4
|115.1
|89
|23
|109
|3.28
|Gallen, Ari
|5
|2
|100.2
|75
|28
|96
|3.31
|Wainwright, StL
|6
|8
|116.1
|110
|34
|91
|3.40
|Lauer, Mil
|6
|3
|96.1
|81
|31
|100
|3.64
|Bassitt, NYM
|7
|6
|102.0
|88
|28
|104
|3.79
|Bumgarner, Ari
|5
|9
|96.1
|102
|33
|69
|3.83
|Brubaker, Pit
|2
|8
|94.0
|93
|40
|97
|4.02
|Hudson, StL
|6
|6
|96.2
|89
|42
|53
|4.10
|Manaea, SD
|5
|4
|100.2
|86
|38
|100
|4.11
|Morton, Atl
|5
|4
|105.0
|89
|40
|121
|4.20
|Carrasco, NYM
|10
|4
|99.0
|106
|26
|100
|4.27
|Mahle, Cin
|3
|7
|92.1
|84
|36
|102
|4.48
|Gibson, Phi
|5
|4
|101.2
|97
|29
|80
|4.69
|Freeland, Col
|4
|7
|101.2
|111
|32
|69
|4.96
|Márquez, Col
|6
|7
|103.2
|112
|37
|85
|5.47
|Corbin, Was
|4
|13
|104.2
|142
|36
|98
|6.02
