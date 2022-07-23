Through Saturday, July 23, 2022

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Alcantara, Mia94138.192331231.76
Gonsolin, LAD11093.25524862.02
Burnes, Mil74118.279311492.20
Musgrove, SD82104.078231022.42
Mikolas, StL77120.19223922.54
Fried, Atl103119.1105221092.64
Webb, SF93123.2107321032.77
Anderson, LAD101103.18619872.79
Urías, LAD8696.27722942.89
Wheeler, Phi8599.286221082.89
Rodón, SF85110.088371382.95
Wright, Atl114110.093341072.95
Nola, Phi67126.299161373.13
López, Mia65109.084351073.14
Kelly, Ari95110.19736893.26
Darvish, SD94115.189231093.28
Gallen, Ari52100.27528963.31
Wainwright, StL68116.111034913.40
Lauer, Mil6396.181311003.64
Bassitt, NYM76102.088281043.79
Bumgarner, Ari5996.110233693.83
Brubaker, Pit2894.09340974.02
Hudson, StL6696.28942534.10
Manaea, SD54100.286381004.11
Morton, Atl54105.089401214.20
Carrasco, NYM10499.0106261004.27
Mahle, Cin3792.184361024.48
Gibson, Phi54101.29729804.69
Freeland, Col47101.211132694.96
Márquez, Col67103.211237855.47
Corbin, Was413104.214236986.02

