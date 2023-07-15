Through Saturday, July 15, 2023
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Kershaw, LAD
|10
|4
|95.1
|76
|24
|105
|2.55
|Steele, ChC
|9
|2
|91.1
|78
|19
|81
|2.56
|Snell, SD
|6
|7
|98.0
|71
|49
|132
|2.85
|Stroman, ChC
|9
|6
|112.2
|84
|41
|98
|2.96
|Elder, Atl
|7
|2
|106.0
|93
|34
|80
|2.97
|Gallen, Ari
|11
|3
|118.1
|101
|23
|125
|3.04
|Webb, SF
|8
|7
|126.0
|117
|23
|127
|3.14
|Morton, Atl
|10
|6
|104.0
|98
|43
|115
|3.20
|Kelly, Ari
|9
|4
|95.0
|71
|37
|98
|3.22
|Montgomery, StL
|6
|7
|103.0
|99
|27
|96
|3.23
|Luzardo, Mia
|8
|5
|109.1
|97
|27
|129
|3.29
|Keller, Pit
|9
|4
|117.0
|97
|34
|129
|3.31
|Gray, Was
|6
|7
|100.1
|97
|47
|92
|3.41
|Strider, Atl
|11
|2
|104.2
|80
|34
|166
|3.44
|Burnes, Mil
|8
|5
|113.1
|85
|41
|115
|3.73
|Walker, Phi
|10
|3
|96.1
|82
|38
|85
|4.02
|Wheeler, Phi
|7
|4
|104.1
|102
|22
|119
|4.05
|Mikolas, StL
|5
|5
|112.2
|123
|24
|78
|4.23
|Flaherty, StL
|6
|5
|92.2
|97
|48
|89
|4.27
|Smyly, ChC
|7
|6
|94.0
|94
|34
|79
|4.31
|Nola, Phi
|8
|6
|119.0
|102
|30
|120
|4.39
|DeSclafani, SF
|4
|8
|93.1
|93
|18
|72
|4.44
|Williams, Was
|5
|5
|91.0
|101
|30
|68
|4.45
|Alcantara, Mia
|3
|8
|120.1
|118
|34
|99
|4.64
|Darvish, SD
|6
|6
|91.0
|85
|30
|98
|4.65
|Peralta, Mil
|5
|7
|92.0
|82
|38
|107
|4.70
|Freeland, Col
|4
|10
|103.0
|115
|34
|63
|4.72
|Oviedo, Pit
|3
|10
|100.1
|102
|40
|87
|4.75
|Hill, Pit
|7
|9
|104.0
|109
|41
|93
|4.76
|Corbin, Was
|6
|10
|108.2
|135
|33
|74
|4.89
|Nelson, Ari
|5
|5
|99.1
|114
|29
|68
|4.98
|Gomber, Col
|8
|7
|96.0
|112
|30
|63
|6.19
