Through Saturday, July 15, 2023

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Kershaw, LAD10495.176241052.55
Steele, ChC9291.17819812.56
Snell, SD6798.071491322.85
Stroman, ChC96112.28441982.96
Elder, Atl72106.09334802.97
Gallen, Ari113118.1101231253.04
Webb, SF87126.0117231273.14
Morton, Atl106104.098431153.20
Kelly, Ari9495.07137983.22
Montgomery, StL67103.09927963.23
Luzardo, Mia85109.197271293.29
Keller, Pit94117.097341293.31
Gray, Was67100.19747923.41
Strider, Atl112104.280341663.44
Burnes, Mil85113.185411153.73
Walker, Phi10396.18238854.02
Wheeler, Phi74104.1102221194.05
Mikolas, StL55112.212324784.23
Flaherty, StL6592.29748894.27
Smyly, ChC7694.09434794.31
Nola, Phi86119.0102301204.39
DeSclafani, SF4893.19318724.44
Williams, Was5591.010130684.45
Alcantara, Mia38120.111834994.64
Darvish, SD6691.08530984.65
Peralta, Mil5792.082381074.70
Freeland, Col410103.011534634.72
Oviedo, Pit310100.110240874.75
Hill, Pit79104.010941934.76
Corbin, Was610108.213533744.89
Nelson, Ari5599.111429684.98
Gomber, Col8796.011230636.19

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you