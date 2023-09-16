Through Saturday, September 16, 2023
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Snell, SD
|14
|9
|167.0
|111
|93
|217
|2.43
|Steele, ChC
|16
|4
|165.0
|153
|35
|164
|2.73
|Senga, NYM
|11
|7
|155.1
|116
|72
|191
|2.95
|Webb, SF
|10
|12
|201.0
|183
|29
|183
|3.31
|Morton, Atl
|14
|11
|157.2
|144
|76
|177
|3.42
|Kelly, Ari
|11
|7
|159.0
|131
|62
|172
|3.45
|Burnes, Mil
|9
|8
|179.0
|129
|60
|181
|3.47
|Elder, Atl
|12
|4
|167.1
|150
|54
|126
|3.50
|Gallen, Ari
|15
|8
|192.2
|172
|41
|199
|3.50
|Cobb, SF
|7
|6
|149.1
|158
|36
|130
|3.62
|Garrett, Mia
|9
|6
|149.2
|146
|27
|147
|3.67
|Wheeler, Phi
|11
|6
|175.0
|153
|35
|196
|3.70
|Strider, Atl
|17
|5
|169.0
|129
|54
|259
|3.73
|Peralta, Mil
|12
|8
|156.2
|118
|54
|200
|3.79
|Luzardo, Mia
|9
|9
|160.1
|152
|49
|186
|3.82
|Keller, Pit
|12
|9
|182.2
|175
|52
|198
|4.04
|Gray, Was
|7
|12
|148.0
|142
|75
|132
|4.07
|Alcantara, Mia
|7
|12
|184.2
|176
|48
|151
|4.14
|Oviedo, Pit
|8
|14
|166.2
|150
|76
|147
|4.27
|Walker, Phi
|15
|5
|152.2
|138
|65
|128
|4.30
|Nola, Phi
|12
|9
|181.0
|168
|45
|186
|4.62
|Mikolas, StL
|7
|11
|176.1
|197
|36
|116
|4.75
|Freeland, Col
|6
|14
|152.2
|183
|41
|93
|5.07
|Corbin, Was
|10
|13
|165.0
|195
|50
|119
|5.13
