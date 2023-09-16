Through Saturday, September 16, 2023

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Snell, SD149167.0111932172.43
Steele, ChC164165.0153351642.73
Senga, NYM117155.1116721912.95
Webb, SF1012201.0183291833.31
Morton, Atl1411157.2144761773.42
Kelly, Ari117159.0131621723.45
Burnes, Mil98179.0129601813.47
Elder, Atl124167.1150541263.50
Gallen, Ari158192.2172411993.50
Cobb, SF76149.1158361303.62
Garrett, Mia96149.2146271473.67
Wheeler, Phi116175.0153351963.70
Strider, Atl175169.0129542593.73
Peralta, Mil128156.2118542003.79
Luzardo, Mia99160.1152491863.82
Keller, Pit129182.2175521984.04
Gray, Was712148.0142751324.07
Alcantara, Mia712184.2176481514.14
Oviedo, Pit814166.2150761474.27
Walker, Phi155152.2138651284.30
Nola, Phi129181.0168451864.62
Mikolas, StL711176.1197361164.75
Freeland, Col614152.218341935.07
Corbin, Was1013165.0195501195.13

