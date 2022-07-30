Through Saturday, July 30, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Alcantara, Mia
|9
|4
|149.1
|102
|39
|138
|1.99
|Gonsolin, LAD
|11
|1
|99.2
|61
|27
|90
|2.26
|Burnes, Mil
|8
|4
|124.2
|84
|31
|160
|2.31
|Anderson, LAD
|11
|1
|110.1
|90
|19
|91
|2.61
|Musgrove, SD
|8
|3
|109.1
|83
|25
|106
|2.63
|Urías, LAD
|10
|6
|109.2
|83
|24
|103
|2.71
|Fried, Atl
|10
|3
|125.1
|114
|22
|117
|2.73
|Wheeler, Phi
|9
|5
|113.2
|92
|25
|122
|2.77
|Mikolas, StL
|8
|8
|132.1
|105
|26
|100
|2.86
|Webb, SF
|9
|4
|130.0
|114
|33
|108
|2.91
|Wright, Atl
|13
|4
|122.2
|105
|36
|120
|2.93
|López, Mia
|7
|5
|116.0
|86
|35
|118
|3.03
|Kelly, Ari
|10
|5
|118.1
|100
|36
|96
|3.04
|Rodón, SF
|8
|6
|116.0
|91
|39
|148
|3.18
|Darvish, SD
|9
|4
|122.1
|95
|24
|120
|3.24
|Gallen, Ari
|5
|2
|105.2
|78
|29
|101
|3.24
|Wainwright, StL
|7
|8
|123.1
|115
|34
|99
|3.28
|Nola, Phi
|6
|8
|132.2
|106
|17
|144
|3.32
|Quintana, Pit
|3
|5
|103.0
|100
|31
|89
|3.50
|Bumgarner, Ari
|6
|10
|110.1
|114
|36
|78
|3.83
|Bassitt, NYM
|7
|7
|115.0
|98
|32
|117
|3.83
|Lauer, Mil
|6
|3
|100.2
|87
|34
|103
|3.84
|Brubaker, Pit
|2
|8
|100.0
|101
|42
|101
|3.96
|Carrasco, NYM
|10
|4
|104.0
|112
|28
|101
|4.07
|Wood, SF
|7
|8
|100.2
|97
|25
|99
|4.11
|Manaea, SD
|5
|5
|104.0
|94
|39
|104
|4.33
|Morton, Atl
|5
|5
|110.0
|95
|42
|126
|4.34
|Gibson, Phi
|6
|4
|107.2
|101
|31
|84
|4.60
|Freeland, Col
|5
|7
|108.2
|115
|33
|76
|4.64
|Márquez, Col
|6
|8
|109.2
|119
|38
|91
|5.25
|Corbin, Was
|4
|14
|105.1
|149
|37
|98
|6.49
