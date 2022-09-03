Through Saturday, September 3, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Urías, LAD
|14
|7
|139.2
|102
|31
|137
|2.32
|Alcantara, Mia
|12
|7
|190.2
|143
|47
|170
|2.36
|Gallen, Ari
|10
|2
|145.2
|98
|39
|145
|2.53
|Fried, Atl
|12
|5
|158.1
|138
|27
|143
|2.56
|Anderson, LAD
|13
|3
|147.2
|121
|30
|114
|2.68
|Burnes, Mil
|9
|6
|158.1
|112
|43
|195
|2.84
|Kelly, Ari
|12
|5
|164.2
|134
|48
|142
|2.84
|Wright, Atl
|17
|5
|154.2
|131
|43
|150
|2.85
|Webb, SF
|11
|8
|165.0
|148
|46
|137
|2.89
|Musgrove, SD
|9
|6
|149.1
|124
|31
|149
|3.01
|Rodón, SF
|12
|7
|151.1
|115
|45
|191
|3.03
|Wheeler, Phi
|11
|7
|138.0
|116
|33
|148
|3.07
|Wainwright, StL
|9
|9
|163.0
|148
|43
|130
|3.09
|Darvish, SD
|12
|7
|162.2
|127
|31
|162
|3.26
|Bassitt, NYM
|12
|7
|154.1
|137
|40
|143
|3.32
|Nola, Phi
|9
|11
|170.2
|144
|22
|190
|3.43
|Mikolas, StL
|10
|10
|168.1
|145
|30
|124
|3.48
|Lauer, Mil
|10
|6
|142.1
|123
|51
|134
|3.54
|López, Mia
|8
|8
|146.0
|126
|45
|142
|3.64
|Morton, Atl
|7
|5
|146.0
|121
|52
|175
|4.01
|Gibson, Phi
|9
|6
|140.2
|134
|42
|116
|4.48
|Freeland, Col
|7
|9
|147.2
|163
|45
|104
|4.75
|Bumgarner, Ari
|6
|13
|136.2
|158
|43
|99
|4.87
|Manaea, SD
|7
|7
|134.0
|133
|45
|136
|4.90
|Márquez, Col
|7
|10
|146.2
|153
|50
|120
|4.97
|Wood, SF
|8
|12
|130.2
|132
|30
|131
|5.10
