Through Saturday, September 2, 2023
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Snell, SD
|11
|9
|149.0
|102
|85
|193
|2.60
|Steele, ChC
|15
|3
|144.0
|138
|31
|141
|2.69
|Senga, NYM
|10
|7
|143.1
|110
|66
|176
|3.08
|Morton, Atl
|14
|10
|147.2
|132
|69
|165
|3.29
|Kelly, Ari
|10
|6
|141.1
|117
|52
|147
|3.31
|Gallen, Ari
|14
|6
|173.1
|153
|37
|182
|3.32
|Webb, SF
|9
|11
|180.1
|171
|27
|169
|3.49
|Elder, Atl
|11
|4
|149.1
|132
|49
|107
|3.50
|Burnes, Mil
|9
|7
|165.0
|122
|58
|167
|3.55
|Strider, Atl
|16
|4
|159.1
|119
|49
|245
|3.56
|Cobb, SF
|7
|5
|141.1
|149
|35
|125
|3.57
|Luzardo, Mia
|9
|8
|149.1
|138
|44
|175
|3.62
|Wheeler, Phi
|10
|6
|164.0
|145
|30
|185
|3.62
|Peralta, Mil
|11
|8
|145.0
|112
|53
|187
|3.85
|Garrett, Mia
|8
|5
|140.0
|139
|22
|136
|3.86
|Keller, Pit
|11
|8
|169.2
|161
|51
|187
|3.93
|Walker, Phi
|14
|5
|142.1
|127
|59
|119
|4.05
|Gray, Was
|7
|11
|137.2
|133
|71
|120
|4.05
|Oviedo, Pit
|8
|13
|154.1
|133
|64
|134
|4.20
|Alcantara, Mia
|6
|12
|176.2
|167
|46
|148
|4.23
|Nola, Phi
|12
|8
|167.1
|146
|41
|174
|4.30
|Darvish, SD
|8
|10
|136.1
|134
|43
|141
|4.56
|Mikolas, StL
|6
|10
|164.1
|182
|33
|112
|4.66
|Ashcraft, Cin
|7
|9
|145.2
|148
|52
|111
|4.76
|Corbin, Was
|9
|12
|154.1
|183
|48
|109
|4.90
|Freeland, Col
|5
|14
|140.2
|169
|38
|89
|5.18
|Gomber, Col
|9
|9
|139.0
|164
|43
|87
|5.50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.