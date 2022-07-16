Through Saturday, July 16, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Alcantara, Mia
|9
|4
|138.1
|92
|33
|123
|1.76
|Gonsolin, LAD
|11
|0
|93.2
|55
|24
|86
|2.02
|Burnes, Mil
|7
|4
|113.2
|73
|29
|144
|2.14
|Musgrove, SD
|8
|2
|104.0
|78
|23
|102
|2.42
|Fried, Atl
|9
|3
|112.1
|98
|22
|105
|2.56
|Mikolas, StL
|6
|7
|113.1
|89
|22
|88
|2.62
|Rodón, SF
|8
|5
|105.0
|82
|35
|131
|2.66
|Webb, SF
|8
|3
|111.2
|98
|26
|96
|2.82
|López, Mia
|6
|4
|104.0
|79
|32
|101
|2.86
|Wheeler, Phi
|8
|5
|99.2
|86
|22
|108
|2.89
|Wright, Atl
|11
|4
|110.0
|93
|34
|107
|2.95
|T.Anderson, LAD
|10
|1
|97.1
|82
|17
|81
|2.96
|Wainwright, StL
|6
|7
|111.0
|105
|31
|89
|3.00
|Urías, LAD
|7
|6
|89.2
|72
|22
|86
|3.01
|Nola, Phi
|5
|7
|118.1
|95
|15
|127
|3.35
|Kelly, Ari
|8
|5
|104.1
|91
|36
|84
|3.36
|Darvish, SD
|8
|4
|108.1
|85
|22
|100
|3.41
|Gallen, Ari
|4
|2
|93.2
|73
|28
|89
|3.56
|Bassitt, NYM
|7
|6
|102.0
|88
|28
|104
|3.79
|Bumgarner, Ari
|5
|9
|96.1
|102
|33
|69
|3.83
|Brubaker, Pit
|2
|8
|94.0
|93
|40
|97
|4.02
|Manaea, SD
|4
|4
|94.2
|79
|36
|97
|4.09
|Hudson, StL
|6
|6
|96.2
|89
|42
|53
|4.10
|Kuhl, Col
|6
|5
|92.0
|92
|37
|65
|4.11
|Wood, SF
|6
|7
|90.0
|91
|21
|90
|4.20
|Carrasco, NYM
|10
|4
|99.0
|106
|26
|100
|4.27
|Gibson, Phi
|5
|3
|97.1
|91
|26
|80
|4.35
|Gray, Was
|7
|6
|92.0
|78
|39
|106
|4.40
|Morton, Atl
|5
|4
|99.0
|87
|37
|114
|4.45
|Mahle, Cin
|3
|7
|92.1
|84
|36
|102
|4.48
|I.Anderson, Atl
|8
|5
|92.0
|94
|45
|79
|4.79
|Freeland, Col
|4
|7
|101.2
|111
|32
|69
|4.96
|Márquez, Col
|6
|7
|103.2
|112
|37
|85
|5.47
|Greene, Cin
|3
|11
|90.1
|82
|40
|113
|5.78
|Corbin, Was
|4
|12
|99.2
|134
|35
|91
|5.87
