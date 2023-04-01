Through Saturday, April 1, 2023

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
Bednar, Pit001.01020.00
Bellatti, Phi001.00120.00
Boxberger, ChC001.00110.00
Brazoban, Mia002.03030.00
Chargois, Mia002.00010.00
Chavez, Atl001.12010.00
Freeland, Col106.03110.00
Fulmer, ChC001.01020.00
Gibaut, Cin001.00100.00
Guerra, Mil001.00010.00
Harvey, Was001.01000.00
Holderman, Pit001.01010.00
Hunter, NYM002.01000.00
Kelly, Ari003.23440.00
Law, Cin001.21010.00
Luzardo, Mia105.22450.00
May, LAD007.03140.00
McHugh, Atl001.20210.00
Minter, Atl001.00110.00
Moreta, Pit001.00230.00
Ramírez, Was002.02110.00
Rogers, SF001.01010.00
Strahm, Phi001.00010.00
Stroman, ChC106.03380.00
Strzelecki, Mil001.00000.00
K.Thompson, ChC001.00110.00
M.Thompson, Was002.01030.00
Z.Thompson, StL001.21030.00
Varland, Mil001.02110.00
Vasquez, Phi001.11100.00
Young, Cin001.20110.00
Zastryzny, Pit101.10010.00
Peterson, NYM015.08151.80
Jameson, Ari104.02352.25
Fried, Atl003.14022.70
Márquez, Col106.05053.00
Urías, LAD106.04063.00
Scherzer, NYM106.04264.50
Alcantara, Mia005.23424.76
Martinez, SD017.06255.14
Corbin, Was013.07336.00
Webb, SF016.042126.00
Snell, SD014.16196.23
Pallante, StL001.12106.75
Burnes, Mil015.04337.20
Keller, Pit004.26487.71
Greene, Cin003.15388.10
Brebbia, SF001.03039.00
Farmer, Cin011.00119.00
Luetge, Atl101.02009.00
Tapia, SD002.05049.00
Gallen, Ari014.26379.64
Nola, Phi003.242412.27
Mikolas, StL003.1100613.50
Brogdon, Phi001.030118.00
Finnegan, Was001.012018.00
Helsley, StL011.021018.00
Hicks, StL001.031118.00

