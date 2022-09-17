Through Saturday, September 17, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Urías, LAD
|16
|7
|152.2
|109
|36
|144
|2.30
|Alcantara, Mia
|12
|8
|203.2
|159
|48
|181
|2.43
|Gallen, Ari
|12
|2
|158.2
|104
|40
|163
|2.50
|Fried, Atl
|13
|6
|175.1
|147
|31
|159
|2.52
|Anderson, LAD
|15
|3
|161.2
|134
|32
|119
|2.62
|Rodón, SF
|13
|8
|167.2
|125
|49
|220
|2.84
|Burnes, Mil
|10
|7
|179.0
|129
|47
|219
|2.97
|Kelly, Ari
|12
|6
|176.2
|142
|54
|155
|3.01
|Webb, SF
|13
|9
|182.0
|168
|48
|151
|3.02
|Darvish, SD
|14
|7
|176.2
|134
|34
|175
|3.16
|Wright, Atl
|18
|5
|164.0
|139
|49
|158
|3.18
|Musgrove, SD
|9
|7
|159.0
|139
|34
|157
|3.28
|Wainwright, StL
|11
|9
|178.0
|174
|47
|137
|3.29
|Nola, Phi
|9
|11
|179.1
|150
|24
|202
|3.31
|Bassitt, NYM
|13
|8
|165.0
|147
|43
|155
|3.44
|Mikolas, StL
|11
|12
|187.1
|160
|36
|138
|3.46
|Lauer, Mil
|10
|7
|145.0
|129
|52
|138
|3.91
|López, Mia
|9
|10
|160.1
|145
|50
|156
|3.99
|Morton, Atl
|8
|6
|157.2
|131
|56
|187
|4.17
|Freeland, Col
|9
|9
|160.1
|172
|49
|117
|4.43
|Gibson, Phi
|10
|6
|151.2
|149
|43
|125
|4.45
|Bumgarner, Ari
|6
|15
|152.2
|178
|48
|107
|5.01
|Márquez, Col
|8
|11
|164.2
|169
|58
|130
|5.14
|Corbin, Was
|6
|18
|147.1
|199
|46
|124
|6.11
