Through Saturday, April 30, 2022

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

Pitcher, ClubWLIPHBBSOERA
López, Mia3023.1134230.39
Wright, Atl3024.0146341.12
Bumgarner, Ari1123.01511151.17
Rodón, SF3023.0118381.17
Mikolas, StL1022.1174181.21
Kelly, Ari1121.1207221.69
Burnes, Mil1025.2136331.75
Alcantara, Mia2025.12010201.78
Scherzer, NYM3025.0118331.80
Megill, NYM4028.0186271.93
Musgrove, SD3025.0202252.16
Bassitt, NYM3124.0157262.25
Houser, Mil2221.11510162.53
Buehler, LAD2124.2206212.55
Hudson, StL2119.2119142.75
Webb, SF2124.1225172.96
Fried, Atl2224.0211213.00
Gibson, Phi2123.1167233.47
Manaea, SD2223.1168243.47
Gomber, Col1221.0197203.86
Nola, Phi1327.2215343.90
Wainwright, StL2327.03012264.00
Carrasco, NYM1122.0174234.09
Darvish, SD2126.12110254.44
Hendricks, ChC1224.22611215.47
Márquez, Col0121.0284145.57
Hernandez, Mia2120.1225205.75
Mahle, Cin1322.12611246.45

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you