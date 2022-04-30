Through Saturday, April 30, 2022
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|López, Mia
|3
|0
|23.1
|13
|4
|23
|0.39
|Wright, Atl
|3
|0
|24.0
|14
|6
|34
|1.12
|Bumgarner, Ari
|1
|1
|23.0
|15
|11
|15
|1.17
|Rodón, SF
|3
|0
|23.0
|11
|8
|38
|1.17
|Mikolas, StL
|1
|0
|22.1
|17
|4
|18
|1.21
|Kelly, Ari
|1
|1
|21.1
|20
|7
|22
|1.69
|Burnes, Mil
|1
|0
|25.2
|13
|6
|33
|1.75
|Alcantara, Mia
|2
|0
|25.1
|20
|10
|20
|1.78
|Scherzer, NYM
|3
|0
|25.0
|11
|8
|33
|1.80
|Megill, NYM
|4
|0
|28.0
|18
|6
|27
|1.93
|Musgrove, SD
|3
|0
|25.0
|20
|2
|25
|2.16
|Bassitt, NYM
|3
|1
|24.0
|15
|7
|26
|2.25
|Houser, Mil
|2
|2
|21.1
|15
|10
|16
|2.53
|Buehler, LAD
|2
|1
|24.2
|20
|6
|21
|2.55
|Hudson, StL
|2
|1
|19.2
|11
|9
|14
|2.75
|Webb, SF
|2
|1
|24.1
|22
|5
|17
|2.96
|Fried, Atl
|2
|2
|24.0
|21
|1
|21
|3.00
|Gibson, Phi
|2
|1
|23.1
|16
|7
|23
|3.47
|Manaea, SD
|2
|2
|23.1
|16
|8
|24
|3.47
|Gomber, Col
|1
|2
|21.0
|19
|7
|20
|3.86
|Nola, Phi
|1
|3
|27.2
|21
|5
|34
|3.90
|Wainwright, StL
|2
|3
|27.0
|30
|12
|26
|4.00
|Carrasco, NYM
|1
|1
|22.0
|17
|4
|23
|4.09
|Darvish, SD
|2
|1
|26.1
|21
|10
|25
|4.44
|Hendricks, ChC
|1
|2
|24.2
|26
|11
|21
|5.47
|Márquez, Col
|0
|1
|21.0
|28
|4
|14
|5.57
|Hernandez, Mia
|2
|1
|20.1
|22
|5
|20
|5.75
|Mahle, Cin
|1
|3
|22.1
|26
|11
|24
|6.45
