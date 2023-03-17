WashingtonHouston
Totals42111511Totals367137
Al.Call cf3000J.Myers cf3120
J.Downs cf3110J.Drden cf2110
L.Grcia 2b3111Je.Pena ss3233
D.Baker 2b2224H.Neves ss1000
Ke.Ruiz c2000McCrmck rf2100
R.Adams c3111C.Julks rf2010
Dckrson lf3000J.Abreu 1b3000
Da.Lile lf2011Ya.Diaz 1b1111
Cndlrio 3b3010Bregman dh4110
M.Chvis 1b1100B.Mdris lf2010
M.Adams 1b3020Mtjevic lf3000
Lpscomb 3b0100Hensley 3b1011
Garrett rf2000R.Bnnon 3b3000
Rthrfrd rf2111C.Stbbs c1011
V.Rbles dh3010Salazar c3011
F.Arcia ph1010Machado 2b2000
C.Wlson dh1212
L.Vlera ss2000
I.Vrgas ss3121

Washington001001018-11
Houston004100110-7

E_Stubbs (1). DP_Washington 1, Houston 0. LOB_Washington 8, Houston 10. 2B_Wilson (1), Julks (1). HR_Garcia (2), Baker (1), Adams (3), Pena 2 (2). SB_Dirden (1). SF_Diaz, Stubbs.

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gore495523
Edwards Jr.100001
Colome100020
Finnegan2-321112
Ward1-300000
Ferrer W, 1-0121101
Liranzo100001
Houston
Brown431104
Maton100001
Gage111101
Stanek H, 1120001
Martinez121111
Conn L, 0-12-345511
Betances1-333311

Balk_Betances.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Edwin Moscoso; .

T_2:54. A_3731

