|Detroit
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|A.Bddoo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Thmas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crpnter rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Cmpos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lpscomb 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Trklson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Dckrson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Knapp 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Sands c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vi.Pena 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|C.Keith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kridler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Downs cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chvis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|-
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|002
|-
|2
E_Joyce 2 (2). DP_Detroit 1, Washington 3. LOB_Detroit 3, Washington 7. 2B_Carpenter (2), Lipscomb (1), Ruiz (3), Abrams (2). SB_Young (1). CS_Ruiz (1).
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Anthony Perez; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torres; .
T_2:14. A_2977
