DetroitWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30161Totals31251
A.Bddoo lf3010L.Thmas rf2000
B.Davis lf1000D.Smith 1b4000
Crpnter rf3110Cndlrio 3b3010
R.Cmpos rf1000Lpscomb 3b1110
Trklson 1b3021Dckrson dh4000
A.Knapp 1b1000Ke.Ruiz c2010
E.Haase c2000F.Arcia c0100
D.Sands c2010L.Grcia 2b3000
Meadows cf3010Vi.Pena 2b1000
Hrnndez 3b2000C.Abrms ss2020
C.Keith dh3000L.Vlera ss1001
Kridler 2b3000V.Rbles cf3000
Z.Short ss3000J.Downs cf1000
M.Chvis lf3000
Barreto lf1000

Detroit100000000-1
Washington000000002-2

E_Joyce 2 (2). DP_Detroit 1, Washington 3. LOB_Detroit 3, Washington 7. 2B_Carpenter (2), Lipscomb (1), Ruiz (3), Abrams (2). SB_Young (1). CS_Ruiz (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Rodriguez42-340015
Holton11-300001
Del Pozo H, 2100011
Diaz H, 4100012
Zabala L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-312022
Washington
Kuhl541115
Harris100000
Harvey120000
Ramirez100001
Machado W, 1-0100003

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Anthony Perez; Second, David Rackley; Third, Carlos Torres; .

T_2:14. A_2977

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

