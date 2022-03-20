WashingtonHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32373Totals33272
Hrnndez 2b2100Lorenzo 2b2000
Barrera c2000De Goti 2b3000
Escobar ss3020AJ.Lee ss2000
J.Cluff ss0100Stevens ss3011
Ju.Soto rf3011Hensley 3b2110
A.Young 3b1110Kssnger 3b2000
Ne.Cruz dh2000J.Crrea dh2000
Luc.Fox dh1011J.Brwer dh1000
Ke.Ruiz c2000Hldrbch 1b2011
D.Baker 2b1011N.Perry 1b2000
M.Frnco 3b2000Salazar c1000
StrGrdn lf2010Brryhll c3010
Stvnson lf2000Mchandy cf2000
Hrnndez rf1000Hmilton cf2010
Ja.Noll 1b2000R.Adlph lf0100
R.Urena 1b2000C.Julks lf1000
V.Rbles cf2000F.Perez rf1010
D.Casey cf2000McKenna rf2010

Washington100000020-3
Houston000110000-2

E_Ruiz (1), Lorenzo (1), Berryhill (1). LOB_Washington 7, Houston 9. 2B_Fox (1), Hamilton (1), Perez (1). SB_Stevens (1), Hensley (1). SF_Baker.

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Sanchez21-300023
Cronin H, 12-300000
Cishek BS, 0-1121102
Finnegan2-321122
Baldonado11-320011
Cavalli W, 1-0310006
Houston
Brown22-311112
Ruppenthal1-300000
Conine H, 1320013
Donato L, 0-1, BS, 0-1342222

Umpires_Home, John Trumpane; First,CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:04. A_2792

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you