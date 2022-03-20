|Washington
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lorenzo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|AJ.Lee ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cluff ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Stevens ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ju.Soto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Young 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kssnger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ne.Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crrea dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Luc.Fox dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Brwer dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hldrbch 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D.Baker 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|N.Perry 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|StrGrdn lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brryhll c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stvnson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mchandy cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Noll 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Adlph lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R.Urena 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Julks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Perez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Casey cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|100
|000
|020
|-
|3
|Houston
|000
|110
|000
|-
|2
E_Ruiz (1), Lorenzo (1), Berryhill (1). LOB_Washington 7, Houston 9. 2B_Fox (1), Hamilton (1), Perez (1). SB_Stevens (1), Hensley (1). SF_Baker.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
Umpires_Home, John Trumpane; First,CB Bucknor; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:04. A_2792
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.