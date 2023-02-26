HoustonWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31262Totals32273
K.Tcker rf3010L.Thmas rf3110
Daniels rf1000D L Rsa lf1000
J.Myers cf2110Dckrson lf2020
McKenna cf2000Garrett rf2000
McCrmck lf2120Cndlrio 3b3010
Schrber lf2000E.Mejia 2b1000
Brryhll dh2000D.Smith 1b2000
Gnzalez dh2000On.Vega c1000
K.Crona 2b2012Ke.Ruiz c2011
R.Bnnon 2b2000I.Vrgas 3b2000
Whtcomb ss2000V.Rbles cf2000
Hensley 1b2000J.Downs ss1000
J.Brwer 1b1000Luc.Fox ss1000
J.Perez 3b2000R.Adams dh2111
W.Wgner 3b1000Hrnndez dh2010
Salazar c2000Jak.Alu 2b2000
C.Stbbs c1010L.Grcia 1b1000
W.Grcia 1b2001

Houston000200000-2
Washington011000001-3

LOB_Houston 3, Washington 7. 2B_McCormick (1), Corona (1), Dickerson (1). HR_Adams (1). SB_Downs (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Urquidy231113
Pressly131101
Neris100011
Abreu100001
Murray200001
Endersby12-321111
Washington
Williams120000
Cavalli100001
Adon100000
Banda132201
Harvey100001
Thompson100001
Harris100001
Baldonado110001
Weems100002

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Clint Vondrak; .

T_2:07. A_2650

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you