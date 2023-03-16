New YorkWashington
Totals30040Totals31383
Lcastro lf2010L.Thmas rf3110
Cnsegra cf1000D.Smith 1b4000
Gllorme ss3000Al.Call lf2011
Muricio ss2000McKnzie lf1000
Mendick 2b3000Ke.Ruiz c4000
J.Praza 2b1000L.Grcia 2b3110
Br.Baty 3b2000J.Cluff 2b1000
To.Nido c2010I.Vrgas 3b3120
Alvarez c0000Sanchez 3b1000
Stewart dh3000V.Rbles cf3010
Vientos 1b3010E.Green cf1000
McIlwin rf1000M.Chvis dh2010
J.Davis rf3000J.Downs ss3012
Winaker 1b1000
Cedrola lf3010

NY Mets000000000-0
Washington10000200(x)-3

DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 11, Washington 7. 2B_Thomas (1), Vargas (2). 3B_Downs (1). SB_Locastro (6). SF_Call.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Senga331105
Robertson110000
Hernandez242222
Muckenhirn100002
Yacabonis100000
Washington
Peralta330002
Harris200010
Colome100031
Edwards Jr.2-310002
Thompson21-300021

HBP_by_Thompson (Baty).

Umpires_Home, James Jean; First, CB Bucknor; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Clint Vondrak; .

T_. A_4193

