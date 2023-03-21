|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|3
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|S.Marte rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cnsegra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Lndor ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dckrson dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|J.Arauz ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pham cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|L.Grcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|C.Abrms ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Vientos 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Call rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Winaker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Green rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Baty dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|NY Mets
|100
|000
|001
|-
|2
|Washington
|100
|010
|10(x)
|-
|3
LOB_New York 5, Washington 9. 2B_Arauz (1), Vientos (5), Dickerson (3). SB_Marte (2).
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Balk_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ramon De Jesus;.
T_2:23. A_3749
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.