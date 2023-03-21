New YorkWashington
Totals34272Totals28333
Escobar 3b4000L.Thmas cf2110
S.Marte rf3110D.Smith 1b4011
Cnsegra cf1000Cndlrio 3b3000
F.Lndor ss3010Dckrson dh3012
J.Arauz ss1110Ke.Ruiz c3000
To.Pham cf3011L.Grcia 2b4000
Stewart rf1000I.Vrgas lf3000
Mendick 2b3000Garrett rf1000
J.Praza 2b1011C.Abrms ss3100
Vientos 1b3010Al.Call rf1100
Winaker 1b1000E.Green rf1000
Narvaez c3010
M.Perez c1000
Alvarez dh2000
Br.Baty dh1000
Lcastro cf3000

NY Mets100000001-2
Washington10001010(x)-3

LOB_New York 5, Washington 9. 2B_Arauz (1), Vientos (5), Dickerson (3). SB_Marte (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Verlander L, 2-142-322263
Muckenhirn1-300000
Santana100001
Curtiss2-311121
Lavender1-300001
Smith100003
Washington
Corbin W, 1-2651105
Edwards Jr. H, 3100003
Finnegan H, 2100002
Thompson S, 2-2121100

Balk_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ramon De Jesus;.

T_2:23. A_3749

