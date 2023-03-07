|Washington
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|C.Abrms ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Berti 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ar.Cruz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grshans 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Thmas rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Chs Jr. cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Al.Call lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Burdick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|J.Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Garrett rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hnojosa dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Coper 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Downs ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Vlera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Amaya 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Msa Jr. rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Mllas c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|R.Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Nunez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blnnhrn 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Allen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McIntsh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|100
|003
|001
|-
|5
|Miami
|200
|000
|100
|-
|3
E_Abrams (1), Valera (2), Hoeing (1). DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 5. 2B_Dickerson (2), Adams (2), Hampson (1). 3B_Robles (1). SB_Thomas (1), De La Rosa (1), Sanchez (2). CS_Dickerson (1), Garcia (1). SF_Blankenhorn.
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Stewart (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon; .
T_2:23. A_2271
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.