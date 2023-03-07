WashingtonMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33595Totals34362
C.Abrms ss4110J.Berti 3b2100
Ar.Cruz 2b0000Grshans 1b1000
L.Thmas rf2110Chs Jr. cf3100
Al.Call lf2000Burdick cf1000
Dckrson lf3122J.Soler dh3011
Garrett rf1000Hnojosa dh1000
D.Smith 1b2100G.Coper 1b3011
J.Downs ss1000B.Mller lf1000
L.Grcia 2b3011A.Grcia lf3000
L.Vlera 3b1000De Goti 3b1000
I.Vrgas 3b3001J.Wndle ss3000
D L Rsa cf1110J.Amaya 2b1000
M.Adams dh3010Hampson 2b3020
V.Rbles cf3010Msa Jr. rf1100
D.Mllas c1010Sanchez rf3020
R.Adams c3000N.Nunez ss1000
Blnnhrn 1b0001A.Allen c2000
McIntsh c1000

Washington100003001-5
Miami200000100-3

E_Abrams (1), Valera (2), Hoeing (1). DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 7, Miami 5. 2B_Dickerson (2), Adams (2), Hampson (1). 3B_Robles (1). SB_Thomas (1), De La Rosa (1), Sanchez (2). CS_Dickerson (1), Garcia (1). SF_Blankenhorn.

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gore332111
Colome110001
Ramirez W, 1-0100002
Peralta H, 1100000
Edwards Jr. H, 1121001
Finnegan H, 1100001
Weems S, 1-2100001
Miami
Cabrera331112
Floro100001
Hoeing L, 0-1, BS, 0-1243313
Burgos100000
Yan100011
Stewart121110

HBP_by_Stewart (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Conroy; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ryan Additon; .

T_2:23. A_2271

