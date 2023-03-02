MiamiWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375135Totals365104
D L Crz cf3000L.Thmas rf3110
B.Mller cf1000Hrnndez lf2000
J.Soler lf3121Dckrson lf2000
McIntsh c2011E.Mejia 3b2010
G.Coper 1b3000Cndlrio 3b3112
J.Rizzo 1b1000Blnnhrn rf1111
A.Grcia dh3020D.Smith 1b3010
A.Allen dh2000L.Vlera ss2110
N.Frtes c1000Ke.Ruiz c3000
J.Mngum lf2120M.Adams 1b2000
J.Wndle ss3000M.Chvis 2b2010
J.Amaya ss2110Jak.Alu 2b2011
Sanchez rf3110V.Rbles cf3020
Hnojosa 2b1000D L Rsa cf0000
Hampson 2b2010J.Downs ss3000
G.Cnine rf1111Lindsly c1000
De Goti 3b2011Kieboom dh2100
Grshans 3b2011

Miami0100011200-5
Washington0030000200-5

E_Cooper (1), Groshans (1), Cronin (1). DP_Miami 2, Washington 2. LOB_Miami 10, Washington 9. 2B_Sanchez (1), Candelario (1), Robles 2 (2). HR_Soler (1), Blankenhorn (1). SB_Downs (3), Kieboom (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Cabrera210012
Garrett BS, 0-1343203
Okert120000
Simpson100011
Burgos BS, 1-2122211
Garcia110010
Washington
Gore241111
Ferrer100000
Ward H, 1100011
Banda H, 1100002
Espino H, 1121111
Harvey BS, 0-12-321122
Thompson11-342201
Cronin110001

HBP_by_Garrett (Kieboom).

WP_Burgos, Cabrera, Gore.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, David Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Reed Basner;.

T_2:42. A_1819

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you