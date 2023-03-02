|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|D L Crz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Thmas rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|B.Mller cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soler lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McIntsh c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|E.Mejia 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|G.Coper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blnnhrn rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A.Grcia dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Allen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Vlera ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|N.Frtes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mngum lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chvis 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Amaya ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jak.Alu 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Sanchez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Hnojosa 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Downs ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cnine rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lindsly c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De Goti 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Kieboom dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Grshans 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Miami
|010
|001
|120
|0
|-
|5
|Washington
|003
|000
|020
|0
|-
|5
E_Cooper (1), Groshans (1), Cronin (1). DP_Miami 2, Washington 2. LOB_Miami 10, Washington 9. 2B_Sanchez (1), Candelario (1), Robles 2 (2). HR_Soler (1), Blankenhorn (1). SB_Downs (3), Kieboom (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Cabrera
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garrett BS, 0-1
|3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Okert
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Burgos BS, 1-2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|Gore
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ward H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Banda H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Espino H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Harvey BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cronin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Garrett (Kieboom).
WP_Burgos, Cabrera, Gore.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, David Rackley; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Reed Basner;.
T_2:42. A_1819
