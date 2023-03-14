|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Green cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Lcastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.White dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cedrola rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Call lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Arcia c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Praza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Emliani 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|N.Meyer dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Canha lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Abrms ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gllorme ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Downs ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wlliams ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Lile lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Br.Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lpscomb 3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|H.Snger c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chvis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Young rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|013
|-
|5
|NY Mets
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
E_Alvarez (1). DP_Washington 0, New York 0. LOB_Washington 5, New York 6. 2B_Garrett (2), Vogelbach (2). SB_Abrams 2 (4), Garrett (1), Lipscomb (1). CS_Green (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Cavalli
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ward W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Espino H, 2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Banda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Peterson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Curtiss L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Muckenhirn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Woods
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|McLoughlin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Woods (Arcia, Downs).
PB_Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Conroy; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ben Sonntag;.
T_2:33. A_6152
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.