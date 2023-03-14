WashingtonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33575Totals31040
Ke.Ruiz c3000B.Nimmo cf2000
E.Green cf2011Lcastro cf2000
Dckrson dh3000S.Marte rf2000
T.White dh1000Cedrola rf2000
Al.Call lf2000Mendick 2b1000
F.Arcia c0100J.Praza 2b2000
M.Adams 1b3000Vglbach dh3010
Emliani 1b1110N.Meyer dh1000
I.Vrgas 2b3000M.Canha lf2010
L.Vlera ss1000J.Davis lf1000
C.Abrms ss2110Gllorme ss3000
J.Downs ss1100Wlliams ss1000
V.Rbles cf2000Vientos 1b3000
Da.Lile lf2011Br.Baty 3b3000
Garrett rf2110Alvarez c2010
Lpscomb 3b1012H.Snger c1010
M.Chvis 3b3011
J.Young rf1000

Washington000010013-5
NY Mets000000000-0

E_Alvarez (1). DP_Washington 0, New York 0. LOB_Washington 5, New York 6. 2B_Garrett (2), Vogelbach (2). SB_Abrams 2 (4), Garrett (1), Lipscomb (1). CS_Green (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Cavalli22-300011
Ward W, 1-021-320012
Espino H, 2320002
Banda100001
New York
Peterson400015
Curtiss L, 0-1121102
Muckenhirn100000
Coonrod100001
Woods11-354402
McLoughlin2-300000

HBP_by_Woods (Arcia, Downs).

PB_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Conroy; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ben Sonntag;.

T_2:33. A_6152

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you