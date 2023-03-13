HoustonWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376136Totals31797
M.Dubon cf3120Ke.Ruiz c3010
L.Cerny cf2000M.Adams 1b2010
C.Julks rf3011L.Thmas dh2211
R.Adlph rf2000M.Chvis dh1112
Bregman 3b2110L.Grcia 2b3010
W.Wgner 3b2110N.Ochoa ss1000
J.Abreu 1b3001D.Smith 1b2010
Kor.Lee 1b2120R.Adams c1000
Hensley lf2010Al.Call lf2000
Whtaker lf2010L.Vlera 3b0100
Ya.Diaz c2000I.Vrgas 3b3001
Salazar c2011McKnzie lf0100
Mtjevic dh3001Garrett rf2000
Kssnger ss3111Rthrfrd rf1111
L.Mlina ss1011J.Downs ss3010
Whtcomb 2b2110Y.Rvero 2b1000
Machado 2b1000Ja.Wood cf2000
E.Green cf2112

Houston003001020-6
Washington10000105(x)-7

E_Vargas (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 9, Washington 8. 2B_Salazar (2), Adams (5), Rutherford (1). 3B_Green (1). HR_Kessinger (2), Thomas (1), Chavis (1). SB_Dubon (2), Whitcomb (2), Garcia (1). CS_Dubon (1), Downs (1). SF_Matijevic. PO_Dubon, Hensley, Downs.

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez441114
Davis H, 111-301122
Buttrey H, 12-300021
Ruppenthal H, 1120002
Torres L, 0-12-335522
Cobos1-300000
Washington
Williams42-373303
Weems1-300001
Colome121110
Kuhl W, 1-1342231

HBP_by_Valdez (Smith).

WP_Davis, Kuhl.

PB_Diaz.

Balk_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, John Tumpane;.

T_2:46. A_2733

