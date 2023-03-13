|Houston
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|M.Dubon cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ke.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Cerny cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Julks rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|L.Thmas dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|R.Adlph rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chvis dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Wgner 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|N.Ochoa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kor.Lee 1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|R.Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Al.Call lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whtaker lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Vlera 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ya.Diaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|McKnzie lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mtjevic dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kssnger ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rthrfrd rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|L.Mlina ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Downs ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Whtcomb 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Rvero 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Wood cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Green cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Houston
|003
|001
|020
|-
|6
|Washington
|100
|001
|05(x)
|-
|7
E_Vargas (1). DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 9, Washington 8. 2B_Salazar (2), Adams (5), Rutherford (1). 3B_Green (1). HR_Kessinger (2), Thomas (1), Chavis (1). SB_Dubon (2), Whitcomb (2), Garcia (1). CS_Dubon (1), Downs (1). SF_Matijevic. PO_Dubon, Hensley, Downs.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Valdez
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Davis H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buttrey H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ruppenthal H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Torres L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Cobos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|Williams
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Weems
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kuhl W, 1-1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
HBP_by_Valdez (Smith).
WP_Davis, Kuhl.
PB_Diaz.
Balk_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Reed Basner; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, John Tumpane;.
T_2:46. A_2733
